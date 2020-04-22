Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

VRRM stock opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.23. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 37.33%. The firm had revenue of $112.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.82 million. Equities analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Vincent Brigidi acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,349.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 27,690 shares of company stock valued at $221,859 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,478,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662,066 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,880,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,253,000 after buying an additional 101,055 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,118,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 1,742.6% in the 4th quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. now owns 4,347,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,531,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,419,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.