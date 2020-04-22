Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Position Increased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,995 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 170 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VRTX. BidaskClub raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.42.

VRTX stock opened at $262.80 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $277.22. The company has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 58.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $311,589.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,349 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,943.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.72, for a total transaction of $213,650.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,537.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,242 shares of company stock worth $11,113,884. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

