Village Roadshow (ASX:VRL) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.00

Village Roadshow Ltd (ASX:VRL) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and traded as low as $1.80. Village Roadshow shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 298,416 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $359.12 million and a P/E ratio of -10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$3.24.

In other Village Roadshow news, insider Jennifer Fox Gambrell 9,239 shares of Village Roadshow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th.

Village Roadshow Company Profile (ASX:VRL)

Village Roadshow Limited engages in the theme park and water park operation, film and DVD distribution, cinema exhibition operation, and sales promotion and loyalty program operation businesses in Australia and internationally. The company owns and operates theme parks and water parks that provide entertainment, rides, and slides for families and thrill seekers in Queensland's Gold Coast and Sydney, Australia, as well as Las Vegas.

