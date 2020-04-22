Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 4.2% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $51,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laffer Investments bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $160.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.13. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

