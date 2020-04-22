Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,947 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 2.0% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $831,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,977 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,636,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 11,851.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Walmart by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,593,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $308,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,394 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 in the last quarter. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $129.21 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $98.85 and a one year high of $133.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Cleveland Research raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.27.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

