Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,797 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,276,000 after purchasing an additional 565,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,537,291,000 after purchasing an additional 796,974 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,226,581 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,166,000 after purchasing an additional 994,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $129.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $98.85 and a 1 year high of $133.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.00. The firm has a market cap of $374.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.27.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.