Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $133.38

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $133.38 and last traded at $132.77, with a volume of 228807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.12.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cleveland Research upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.27.

Get Walmart alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $374.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.00.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.