Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $2,572,048,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after buying an additional 3,912,886 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Walt Disney by 782.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $391,758,000 after buying an additional 2,416,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $194,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $184.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.79.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

