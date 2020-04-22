Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,343 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney stock opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.59. The firm has a market cap of $184.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.79.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.