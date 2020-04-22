Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Boosted by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1,666.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,581 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,960 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,748,495,000 after buying an additional 548,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,196,059,000 after acquiring an additional 100,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,049,476,000 after acquiring an additional 135,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.79.

NYSE DIS opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.