Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $116.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DIS. Argus dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.79.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $100.54 on Monday. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $184.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.59.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after buying an additional 63,786 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.