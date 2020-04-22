Wedbush Increases Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $27.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.77.

CFG stock opened at $19.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.86.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 17.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $99,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,899.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 5,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $3,219,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 460,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,291,000 after buying an additional 55,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 554,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,620,000 after buying an additional 54,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

