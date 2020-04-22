Wells Fargo & Co Begins Coverage on Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $120.00 price target on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EA. MKM Partners raised Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Electronic Arts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.32.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA opened at $113.27 on Friday. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $118.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.38 and a 200-day moving average of $103.45.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $49,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,677 shares in the company, valued at $853,643.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at $652,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,363 shares of company stock worth $5,935,121. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102,525 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 767.4% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.