Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,547 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 5,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 76,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.94. The company has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

