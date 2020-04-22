Wells Fargo & Co Trims Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Target Price to $90.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.59% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AEE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameren has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.36.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of AEE opened at $74.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. Ameren has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $87.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,899,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 17.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 34.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.