Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Maxim Group raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westamerica Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

NASDAQ:WABC opened at $61.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.74. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $69.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.55.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.60% and a return on equity of 10.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WABC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 544.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,025,000 after buying an additional 399,164 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,948,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,130,000 after buying an additional 40,677 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,273,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

