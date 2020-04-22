Westwood Holdings Group (WHG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $18.62 million for the quarter.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $191.81 million, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.46. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $37.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Susan M. Byrne purchased 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,542.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 248,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,950,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Susan M. Byrne purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $87,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 248,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,443,386.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.