Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

WIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Wix.Com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Shares of Wix.Com stock opened at $126.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.41. Wix.Com has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $156.40.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.63 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. Wix.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wix.Com will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Wix.Com by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the first quarter worth about $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Wix.Com by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wix.Com by 652.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

