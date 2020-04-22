WM Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSF) Trading Down 1.5%

WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSF) shares fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.29, 4,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 23,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40.

WM Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRWSF)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for WM Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.