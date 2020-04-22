Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WH. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Nelson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $764,000 in the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WH stock opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.64. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The company had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.19 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.43.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

