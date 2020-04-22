Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

YMAB has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.60 and a current ratio of 15.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average is $29.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.13. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $36.29.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $32,718.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $117,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $462,120 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 31,878 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 29,670 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.