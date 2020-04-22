Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.46

Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and traded as low as $0.38. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 229,150 shares traded.

YGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$0.65 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. AltaCorp Capital lowered their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$2.10 to C$1.85 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Yangarra Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$2.00 to C$0.60 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Laurentian lowered their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.41. The company has a market cap of $33.73 million and a PE ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.03.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$35.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$37.30 million. Research analysts expect that Yangarra Resources Ltd will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gordon Bowerman acquired 100,000 shares of Yangarra Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$42,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,710,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,558,310.88. In the last three months, insiders purchased 233,500 shares of company stock worth $82,069.

About Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.