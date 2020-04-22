Zacks: Analysts Expect Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) to Post $6.59 EPS

Analysts predict that Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) will report earnings of $6.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.08 and the lowest is $6.26. Anthem reported earnings per share of $6.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year earnings of $22.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.07 to $22.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $25.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.76 to $26.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens cut their target price on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.36.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $249.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $312.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.51 and its 200 day moving average is $271.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

