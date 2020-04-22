Zacks: Analysts Expect TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $557.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) to report $557.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $554.70 million and the highest is $560.43 million. TRI Pointe Group posted sales of $493.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full year sales of $2.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TRI Pointe Group.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

TPH stock opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. TRI Pointe Group has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the fourth quarter valued at $17,083,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,280,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after buying an additional 764,929 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,150,000 after buying an additional 802,879 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 80,550 shares during the period.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

