Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) to Post $0.72 EPS

Analysts expect that Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FOX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.77. FOX reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of FOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in FOX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 66,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in FOX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in FOX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in FOX by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. FOX has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion and a PE ratio of 8.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.89.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

