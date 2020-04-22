Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) will report sales of $24.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.60 million to $26.46 million. Ready Capital posted sales of $12.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year sales of $94.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.39 million to $113.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $110.94 million, with estimates ranging from $85.90 million to $135.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.43 million. Ready Capital had a net margin of 31.74% and a return on equity of 8.70%.

RC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.58.

In other Ready Capital news, President Jack J. Ross acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $238,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Thomas Buttacavoli acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.87 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 98,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,852.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 76,272 shares of company stock worth $689,160 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RC stock opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.42 million, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $16.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.90%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

