Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.88 Million

Brokerages expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to announce sales of $101.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.96 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported sales of $114.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $422.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $287.31 million to $540.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $493.49 million, with estimates ranging from $434.78 million to $542.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $132.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

In related news, COO Neil H. Shah bought 26,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $172,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,890.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Neil H. Shah bought 3,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.08. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 365,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,605.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 183,934 shares of company stock worth $1,553,986 in the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,060,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after buying an additional 53,294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 759,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after buying an additional 36,279 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after buying an additional 78,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after buying an additional 30,384 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

HT stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $19.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78. The company has a market cap of $225.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.58%.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.