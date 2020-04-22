Zacks: Brokerages Expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the lowest is ($0.68). Y-mAbs Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to ($1.99). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to $2.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07.

YMAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

Shares of YMAB opened at $32.40 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $36.29. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.60 and a current ratio of 15.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average of $29.49.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $32,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at $269,062.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $72,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $462,120. 38.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

Featured Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.