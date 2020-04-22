Zacks Investment Research Lowers Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) to Strong Sell

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. The company’s brand portfolio includes JELD-WEN (R), Swedoor (R), DANA (R), Corinthian (R), Stegbar (R) and Trend (R). It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.46.

NYSE:JELD opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. Jeld-Wen has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $965.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jeld-Wen will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Jeld-Wen by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

