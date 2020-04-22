Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) to “Buy”

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.09% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $9.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.93, a quick ratio of 13.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.68. The company has a market cap of $528.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.97. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 903.51% and a negative return on equity of 469.38%. Analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 172,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $1,018,381.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,106.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $687,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 505,863 shares of company stock worth $3,716,403 over the last three months. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

