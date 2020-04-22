Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) CFO Elena Gomez Sells 5,000 Shares

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $360,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,975.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 20th, Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $308,450.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Elena Gomez sold 4,500 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $403,875.00.

ZEN stock opened at $66.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.03. Zendesk Inc has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $94.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $229.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.61 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 20.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter worth about $10,932,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 95.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zendesk from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Zendesk from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Zendesk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

