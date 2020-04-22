Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) will announce ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Zillow Group reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,650%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.33. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $943.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 158.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZG. Guggenheim lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.95.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 34,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

