Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZION. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Monday, April 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.16.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.71. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $52.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.45.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.00 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $213,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $715,990 in the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 58,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 22,723 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 1st quarter valued at $677,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 3,126.5% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

