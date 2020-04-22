ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) Short Interest Down 10.0% in March

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,660,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 10,736,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $29.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.35.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 25.58%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 36.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

