$0.27 EPS Expected for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.62) and the highest is $0.96. Citizens Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.43) to $3.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $4.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Compass Point started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.77.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $19.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director William P. Hankowsky acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.56 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,637.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 19,000 shares of company stock worth $459,830. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 9,944.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

