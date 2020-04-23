$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) will announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.74. Stericycle posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $3.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.02 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Stericycle from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,592.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth $2,815,000.

Stericycle stock opened at $45.45 on Monday. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $67.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.11. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

