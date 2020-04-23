1-800-Flowers.Com (FLWS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. 1-800-Flowers.Com has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.60-0.61 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $0.60-0.61 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.01 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect 1-800-Flowers.Com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FLWS opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.28 million, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.03. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $21.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.52.

FLWS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

