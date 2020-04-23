$2.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

Brokerages forecast that Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) will announce sales of $2.84 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.87 billion and the lowest is $2.81 billion. Lithia Motors posted sales of $2.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year sales of $11.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.46 billion to $11.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.68 billion to $13.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Lithia Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.56.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $95.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $165.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $30,383.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $160,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 426.7% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Featured Article: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.