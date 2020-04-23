$2.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) will announce sales of $2.84 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.87 billion and the lowest is $2.81 billion. Lithia Motors posted sales of $2.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year sales of $11.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.46 billion to $11.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.68 billion to $13.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Lithia Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.56.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $95.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $165.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $30,383.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $160,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 426.7% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

