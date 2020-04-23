$282.03 Million in Sales Expected for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report $282.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $275.40 million to $294.60 million. Tyler Technologies posted sales of $248.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.30. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TYL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.78.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $318.22 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $205.90 and a 52-week high of $340.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.77 and a 200 day moving average of $296.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total value of $18,438,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,963,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.54, for a total transaction of $3,325,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,672 shares in the company, valued at $24,498,886.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,050 shares of company stock worth $30,295,348 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 245.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

