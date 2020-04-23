2,871 Shares in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,247,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,499,619,000 after purchasing an additional 838,131 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 1,339.3% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 533,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,282,000 after purchasing an additional 496,409 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 571,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,280,000 after purchasing an additional 462,455 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,623,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,826,000 after purchasing an additional 332,796 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,015,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,783,000 after purchasing an additional 307,765 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In other DTE Energy news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $242,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.77.

DTE opened at $102.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.77. DTE Energy Co has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.