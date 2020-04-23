$3.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will announce sales of $3.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.57 billion. Ecolab also reported sales of $3.51 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year sales of $14.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.38 billion to $15.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.18 billion to $15.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on ECL shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total value of $4,698,065.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,891.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,680,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,882,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Ecolab by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $174.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.02. Ecolab has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $211.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

