$350.27 Million in Sales Expected for PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) will announce $350.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $354.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $344.17 million. PagSeguro Digital posted sales of $332.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $389.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.85 million.

PAGS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,890,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508,608 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,964,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,983,000 after acquiring an additional 840,367 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,375,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,604,000 after acquiring an additional 977,133 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,656,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,444,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

PAGS opened at $21.53 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $53.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.76. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.09.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

