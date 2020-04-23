$5.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will post $5.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.10 billion and the lowest is $5.71 billion. Netflix posted sales of $4.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year sales of $24.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.24 billion to $24.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $28.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.94 billion to $30.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.65.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,784 shares of company stock valued at $77,902,201 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $421.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $367.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.91. The firm has a market cap of $187.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.04, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. Netflix has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $449.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

