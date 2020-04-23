5,349 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,349 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 7,516.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $52.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ICAP raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

