535,640 Shares in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 535,640 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $12,293,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $50,374.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $15,853.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CATY shares. BidaskClub lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

CATY opened at $22.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $38.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.32.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 34.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

