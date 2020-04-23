A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.32% of A10 Networks worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded A10 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of ATEN opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $509.65 million, a PE ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 0.82. A10 Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.78 million. A10 Networks had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

