Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.82, but opened at $9.76. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch shares last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 178,550 shares traded.

ANF has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz acquired 15,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $156,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,420.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $512,800 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 68.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 471.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01. The firm has a market cap of $577.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

