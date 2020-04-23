Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Adesto Technologies Corporation is a provider of application-specific non-volatile memory products. The company designed and built a portfolio of innovative products which includes Fusion Serial Flash, DataFlash(R) and Conductive Bridging RAM (R). It sells products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. Adesto Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Adesto Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.55 target price on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Roth Capital lowered Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.55 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOTS opened at $11.99 on Thursday. Adesto Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.94 million, a P/E ratio of -13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.87.

In related news, insider Sohrab Modi sold 7,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $79,732.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,037.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOTS. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adesto Technologies by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adesto Technologies by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

