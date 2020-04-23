ADTRAN Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 419 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 662% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 call options.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut ADTRAN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. MKM Partners raised shares of ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Northland Securities raised shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

In other news, insider Daniel T. Whalen bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $56,615.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at $202,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel T. Whalen bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $120,825.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at $2,431,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,157,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,576,000 after buying an additional 195,450 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at $1,761,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ADTRAN by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 290,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,451,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,245,000 after acquiring an additional 134,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADTN opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.09. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $17.81.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $115.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

