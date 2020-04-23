Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod Sells 75,000 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 827,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,194,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AMD opened at $55.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.55. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $59.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.54.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

